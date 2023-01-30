Business Hanoi’s January CPI moderately increases Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in January inched up by only 0.35% month-on-month and 3.09% year-on-year, the municipal Statistics Office has reported.

Business Foreign investors remain optimistic about Vietnamese stock market From being net sellers in the first nine months of 2022, foreign investors have become the driving force supporting the Vietnamese stock market in the last few months, and the inflows are expected to continue this year.

Business Tax and land-use fee reductions should continue in 2023: MoF The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said tax support policies and land-use fee reductions for businesses should be continued throughout 2023 despite shortfalls in state budget collection.

Business Retail sales of goods, services up 20% in January Vietnam’s total retail sales of goods and services in January was estimated at 544.8 trillion VND (23.22 billion USD), up 5.2% from the previous month and 20% as compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).