Business Competition for global Vietnamese startups launched The 6th edition of VietChallenge, a competition for Vietnamese startups around the world, was launched in Hanoi on February 29.

Business Logistics industry problems persist: conference The logistics industry in Vietnam, especially HCM City, continues to face challenges like red tape and traffic congestion near border gates despite progress made in facilitating trade, Dinh Ngoc Thang, head of the city Department of Customs, told a recent conference.

Business Gia Lai seeks investment into 166 projects The People's Committee of Gia Lai province has published a list of 166 projects that are calling for domestic and foreign investment this year.