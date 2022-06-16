More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos
At the repatriation ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on June 16 to repatriate eight sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.
This was the second repatriation round in the six northern Lao provinces during the 2021 - 2022 dry season.
The remains were found by a search team from Military Region 2 of Vietnam.
Addressing the ceremony, Khamphieng Giachongva, Vice Governor of Oudomsay province expressed his deep gratitude to Vietnamese experts and volunteers who laid down their lives when performing their international mission in Laos.
According to Bounkhong Lachiemphone, Secretary and Governor of Oudomsay province, the province’s special working committee has coordinated with search teams from Military Region 2, as well as the northern provinces of Laos to make detailed plans for searching remains of Vietnamese experts and volunteers.
He affirmed that in the coming time, the Lao locality will make greater efforts in verifying information, and enhance coordination with local people in the work.
Deployed since 1994, Military Region 2’s search team has found and repatriated a total of 1,792 sets of remains of Vietnamese martyrs and experts in the six northern provinces of Laos, with 362 of those being identified.
During the 2021-2022 dry season, despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team collected 20 sets of martyrs' remains./.