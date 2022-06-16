Society Digital transformation helps diversify forms of media products Digital transformation is both a must and an opportunity for the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to make changes, Vu Viet Trang, VNA General Director, said on June 16.

World Vietnam affirms commitment to promote rights of the disabled A Vietnam representative affirmed the country's commitment to promote the rights of the persons with disabilities (PwDs) while attending a meeting held in New York on June 14 - 16.

Society USAID accelerates efforts to end AIDS in Vietnam The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and its partner PATH celebrated the completion of the eight-year USAID/PATH Healthy Markets project on June 14. It launched the new five-year USAID/PATH STEPS project.

Society Digital payment priority of Vietnamese consumers In the context of the extensive digitalisation of services as well as multidimensional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the behaviour and expectation of Vietnamese consumers have changed, turning digital payment into an evitable trend of the economy and their priority.