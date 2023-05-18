At the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - A ceremony was held in the Lao province of Salavan on May 17 to repatriate 16 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Salavan and Sekong province of the neighbouring country.



The remains will be reburied at a cemetery after a commemoration ceremony in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.



The same day, authorities of the central province of Quang Binh held a memorial service and burial for remains of 19 Vietnamese soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime.



The remains were found by a research and repatriation team of the Military Command of the central province of Quang Binh during the 2022-2023 dry season.



Speaking at the memorial ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Anh Phong, said the great dedication and sacrifice of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos have become a shining symbol of patriotism and a noble international spirit for younger generations to follow./.