At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), the Vietnam Professional Football JSC (VPF), and local sportswear manufacturer Dong Luc Group signed sponsorship agreements for professional football tournaments, on October 24 in Hanoi.



Accordingly, the group will continue to cooperate with the VFF in the 2022-2024 period, and the VPF - the manager of the national football championship (V-League), in football tournaments in the 2023-2025 period, with a higher sponsorship value than in previous years.



In addition the sponsorship in cash, the group will provide more balls for competitions and training activities, and uniforms for referees and supervisors in tournaments, with a total sponsorship value at nearly 90 billion VND (over 3.6 million USD).





According to VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh, products of Dong Luc Group have contributed significantly to the success of domestic and international tournaments organised by the VFF.



General Director of VPF Nguyen Minh Ngoc expressed his belief that Dong Luc Group’s companionship will contribute to the success of Vietnamese professional football tournaments.



Dong Luc Group has been a major sponsor for Vietnamese athletes in regional and world sport events, including the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and Olympics. It was the ball provider for national football championships over the last 25 years.



Mai The Hung, Director of External Affairs of Dong Luc Group, said apart from professional tournaments, the group always pays attention to U9 - U21 football tournaments, and those for students at secondary and high schools. It is also the sponsor for football clubs and tournaments in localities nationwide with a total sponsorship value of nearly 20 billion VND per year./.