More stranded Vietnamese citizens repatriated from northern Myanmar
Vietnamese citizens return from Myanmar. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 400 Vietnamese citizens stranded in northern Myanmar due to the armed conflict there were repatriated on December 30 morning.
The repatriation effort was a collaborative undertaking between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), competent agencies at home and Vietnamese representative offices in the region.
This was the second repatriation following the first from December 4-6, raising the total number of Vietnamese citizens brought home to nearly 1,400, with the entire cost of repatriation covered by the Government.
Vietnam has also helped a Nepali citizen to evacuate from Myanmar.
As the conflict is still developing complicatedly in Myanmar, the ministry has advised citizens to avoid these areas and follow the instructions of the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar and local competent agencies.
It warned again that Vietnamese citizens should be cautious about job scams in which swindlers promise them a “well-paid but easy job” in foreign countries, mostly without any qualifications or degree required.
In case of emergency, Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar can phone the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar via its citizen protection hotline 959660888998; or the MoFA’s Consular Department via the citizen protection switchboard 84 981 84 84 84, 84 965 41 11 18, or email baohocongdan@gmail.com./.