Society COVID-19 test kit case: 25-year sentence for Viet A company chairman Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viet A Technologies JSC Phan Quoc Viet has been sentenced a total of 25 years in prison on charges of "abusing position and power while on duty" and “violating bidding regulations, causing serious damages”, in the COVID-19 test kit case at the Viet A Technologies JSC and the Vietnam Military Medical University (VMMU).

Society Information-Communications Ministry contributes significantly to digital transformation in 2023 The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) plays a significant role in the positive development of digital transformation in Vietnam in 2023, stressed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at the body’s December 29 conference of year-end review and new-year task deployment.

Society Deputy PM demands enhancing inspection in corruption-susceptible fields Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 29 demanded inspection be enhanced in the “sensitive fields” prone to corruption and negative phenomena.

Society Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange has new president Lieutenant General Nguyen Huu Chinh, former political commissar of the Ministry of National Defence’s General Department of Technology, has been elected as President of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) for the 2023-2028 tenure.