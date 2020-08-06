More support for Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
9 tonnes of goods is donated to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam Group on August 6 handed over 10 tonnes of vegetables and fruits to units in the central city of Da Nang as part of its support for the local fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of which, 9 tonnes of goods was donated to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs, and one tonne to the city’s Centre for Disease Control.
These units will allocate the products to concentrated kitchens in the city which are responsible for providing food portions for doctors and medical staff working at hospitals and health centres, and those being quarantined in concentrated quarantine areas.
Previously, on August 3, through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Da Nang, the group also presented 20,000 medical face masks and 300 bottles of antiseptic solution to support physicians in the city.
On the same day, as many as 25 young doctors and medical workers from the central province of Binh Dinh arrived in Da Nang to support the locality in responding to the ongoing outbreak.
On this occasion, organisations and enterprises in Binh Dinh donated 705 million VND (over 30,000 USD) and 15,000 medical masks to the volunteer team./.