More suspected illegal immigrants found in HCM City
Authorities in HCM City on July 30 took 11 foreigners into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the southern metropolis, a local official said on the same day.
Authorities in HCM City on July 30 took 11 foreigners into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the southern metropolis. (Photo: congan.com.vn)
HCM City (VNA) - Authorities in HCM City on July 30 took 11 foreigners into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the southern metropolis, a local official said on the same day.
Hua Thi Hong Dang, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Tan Phu district, said the foreigners are among 19 suspects found in Phu Thanh ward, with the remaining eight having escaped from local police.
Only two of the 11 have passports, and all are now under quarantine.
On July 29, local authorities found another 11 foreigners illegally staying in an apartment in Binh Thanh district, who have also been quarantined./.