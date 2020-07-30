Society Da Nang: Over 5,500 volunteers register for COVID-19 fight More than 5,500 young people in the central city of Da Nang, where a number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in recent days, have registered to participate in a voluntary programme on disease prevention and control launched by the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 28, head of the union’s board on education and communication Nguyen Duy Thanh said on July 30.

Society Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 and the East Sea dispute were among the topics covered in winning reports by foreigners at the 6th National External Information Service Awards, reflecting the significant interest among foreigners in the country’s domestic and international affairs.

Society Home to the Motherland’s warm care After days of anxious waiting, Bui Dang Khoa finally made it back to Vietnam on a special flight that brought 219 Vietnamese workers home from Equatorial Guinea.

Society Nearly 240 Vietnamese nationals repatriated from Myanmar Close to 240 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Myanmar by a flight of low-cost carrier Vietjet Air on July 30.