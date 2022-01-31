More Tet celebrations held among Vietnamese expats worldwide
At the Tet celebration in Sri Lanka (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – In the festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year (Tet), Vietnamese communities in Sri Lanka, Vanuatu, Cuba, the Czech Republic and France have cheerfully celebrated the important traditional festival of their home nation.
In Sri Lanka, the Vietnam Embassy on January 30 organised a programme that gathered more than 100 Vietnamese expats.
Meanwhile, the Vanuatu friendship association held a Tet celebration hosting about 200 Vietnamese people and nearly 100 guests, including Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur, Finance Minister Johny Konapo, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities Jay Ngwele, as well as Australian and New Zealand ambassadors to the nation.
In his remark, the Vanuatu PM took note of the Vietnamese community’s significant contributions to his country. He said he supports the building of the Vietnamese community house and pledged to make a donation for the project.
The Vietnamese embassies in Cuba and the Czech Republic also organised cozy Tet gatherings for Vietnamese expats and businesses in the nations.
The Vietnamese students’ association in Paris, France, mounted an event spotlighting banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) - a traditional dish of the Vietnamese people on Tet. For the Vietnamese, making banh chung is an ideal way to express their gratitude to their ancestors and homeland./.