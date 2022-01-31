Society PM pays pre-Tet visits to Hanoi’s police, medical staff Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 31 visited the headquarters of Hanoi Police, the COVID-19 treatment hospital and the Vietnam National Children's Hospital in the capital city on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Overseas Vietnamese across nations celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese expatriates in Australia, the UK, China, and Japan have organised gatherings at different scales to mark the Lunar New Year (Tet), the longest and important festival of their home country.

Society Lao students in Khanh Hoa experience Vietnamese Tet festival A programme to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival has been held for Lao students studying at Nha Trang University in the central province of Khanh Hoa, helping them get insight into Vietnam’s traditional culture and customs.

Society PM directs quick repatriation of stranded citizens during Tet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered quick repatriation of Vietnamese citizens who are stranded overseas due to the hiatus of commercial flights, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.