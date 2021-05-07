Business Steel prices increase on global issues: ministry Soaring raw material prices coupled with delays in shipping due to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly pushed up steel prices recently, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Businesses advised to diversify capital sources in new context Participants at a May 7 workshop in Hanoi recommended that Vietnamese businesses diversify capital sources funding their activities in the new context instead of being over-reliant on the banking system.

Business HCM City: IIP up 9.7 percent in four months Ho Chi Minh City’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2021, signalling a positive outlook for the local economy in the face of COVID-19, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.