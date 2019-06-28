Enterprises’ application for business certificates processed in Binh Duong province (Photo: VNA)

As many as 12,960 businesses were established during January-June, registering a total capital of over 190 trillion VND (8.14 billion USD), the Ministry of Planning and Investment said at a press conference in Hanoi on June 27.The average registered capital per enterprise reached 14.7 billion VND.From the outset of the year, Vietnam secured over 18.4 billion USD in foreign investment, a year-on-year fall of 9.2 percent. Meanwhile, capital disbursement rose 8.1 percent to 9.1 billion USD.In the coming time, the ministry will give support to local companies, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, and provide them with necessary information about several free trade deals like the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).Furthermore, due attention will be given to promotion activities in potential nations who boast strength in technology and finance so as to choose projects that match the nations’ development strategy.-VNA