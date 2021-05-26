At the Tan Son Nhan airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Domestic airlines reported 1,667 delayed or cancelled flights between April 19 and May 18, accounting for 8.2 percent of the total.



According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV), they together operated a total of 20,217 flights in the period, a monthly decline of 15 percent but an annual increase of 134.5 percent.



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted 7,413 flights, Vietjet Air 7,099, Bamboo Airways 3,710, and Pacific Airlines 1,163.



The Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) and the recently-launched Vietravel conducted 494 and 338 flights, respectively.



The CAAV said the main reasons for the delays and cancellations were late arrivals, technical issues, and weather conditions.



According to aviation experts, at a time when the aviation industry worldwide is affected by COVID-19, the results in Vietnam were a bright spot, with the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route being among the world’s busiest./.