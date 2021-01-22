More than 200 media outlets to cover 13th National Party Congress at the scene
Hanoi (VNA) – Over 500 reporters and technicians from more than 200 media outlets, including 191 domestic and 26 foreign ones, will cover the 13th National Party Congress at the scene, according to organizers.
Close to 100 reporters from 84 international news agencies and media outlets will also cover Vietnam’s biggest political event remotely.
The 13th National Party Congress will take place at Hanoi’s National Convention Centre from January 25 to February 2.
The event’s press centre was launched the on January 22 by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.
Le Manh Hung, deputy head of the commission and director of the press centre, said the centre offers the best conditions possible for the media coverage of the event.
It arranges venues and provides technical assistance for participating press agencies, including key agencies such as Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency, the Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, and the Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper.
Meanwhile, the standing board of the centre together with a health sub-committee serving the congress have conducted COVID-19 tests for Vietnamese and foreign reporters and technicians, as well as staff serving the congress. Regulations on interviews of delegates and news coverage have already been issued./.
A press centre is set up, providing the best conditions possible for the media coverage of the congress. (Photo: VNA)
A group of reporters and technicians from the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) at the press centre. (Photo: VNA)
The press centre provides modern facilities to facilitate the reporters' jobs. (Photo: VNA)
A foreign reporter covers the press conference on the 13th National Party Congress on January 22. (Photo: VNA)
A foreign reporter covers the press conference on the 13th National Party Congress on January 22. (Photo: VNA)
Reporters at the press conference on the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
A reporter of the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)