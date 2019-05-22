More 140,000 foreigners are already working in the restaurant industry. (Photo: Kyodo)

– A total of 203 Vietnamese people passed Japan’s exam for working visas in the restaurant industry under the country’s new visa system, the Japanese government announced on May 21.They are among 347 successful candidates of the first language and skill test which was held in Tokyo and Osaka cites in late April for 460 foreigners.The second exam is scheduled to take place in late June in seven other Japanese cities and prefectures like Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka.Meanwhile, the results of nursing and hotel tests are set to be released in May.Japan introduced the new visa status in early April to lure foreign labourers amidst a chronic labour shortage due to the country’s rapidly growing population and declining birthrate.According to Japan’s press agency NHK, more than 140,000 foreigners are already working in the restaurant industry. The government plans to admit up to 53,000 foreign workers over the next five years.-VNA