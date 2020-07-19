Society Deputy PM inspects site clearance of Cao Bo-Mai Son expressway project Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on July 17 inspected site clearance of Cao Bo-Mai Son Expressway – one of the 11 component projects of the North-South Expressway project.

Society New partnership to improve Vietnam’s civil registration A new partnership was signed on July 17 between the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam and Vital Strategies as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Data for Health Initiative to improve Vietnam’s civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS).

Society UN official calls for end to preference for sons in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara, chief representative of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, has called for an end to the preference for boys over girls in the country, to promote gender equality.

Society Ivory, pangolin traffickers sentenced to 48 years in jail The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 16 sentenced three men to a total of 32 years in jail for trading over 200kg of ivory of African elephants – an endangered species.