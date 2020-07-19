More than 240 citizens brought home from Philippines
Vietnamese citizens return home from abroad (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines and budget airline VietJet on July 18 coordinated with competent agencies of the Philippines to bring home more than 240 Vietnamese citizens.
Those included children under the age of 18, pregnant women, the elderly, workers whose contracts expired, tourists stranded in the country and other extremely disadvantaged cases.
To ensure safety for the citizens and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, VietJet strictly implemented security, safety and hygiene measures during the flight.
After landing at Can Tho International Airport, all the passengers and crew members had their health checked and taken to a concentrated quarantine establishment in line with Vietnam’s regulations.
In accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, similar flights will be conducted in the near future to bring Vietnamese citizens home, taking into account domestic quarantine capacity./.
