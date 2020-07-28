More than 280 Vietnamese return home from US
More than 280 Vietnamese citizens in the US was brought home on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport of northern Quang Ninh province on July 27.
The plane repatriating over 280 Vietnamese citizens from the US at Van Don International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 280 Vietnamese citizens in the US was brought home on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport of northern Quang Ninh province on July 27.
The flight, departing from San Francisco International Airport, was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s representative bodies in the US, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and relevant agencies of the North American nation.
The passengers, coming from different states in the US, included children under 18, elderly people, those with illnesses, workers with expired visas or labour contracts, stranded tourists, and students who have finished their learning but lack accommodation due to dormitory closure, and others with disadvantages.
Vietnam’s representative bodies in the US actively assisted the citizens, many of whom had to move from distant places or needed special support. The Consulate General in San Francisco also sent its staff members to the airport to directly help them complete boarding procedures.
Security, safety and disease prevention measures were seriously carried out during the flight.
Right after the plane landed at Van Don airport, all people on board received check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites in line with regulations.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic agencies and overseas representative bodies of Vietnam are continuing to build plans to repatriate more citizens based on overseas Vietnamese’s demand and domestic quarantine capacity./.