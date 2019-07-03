The garment factory of the Kydo Vietnam Co. Ltd in Pho Noi A Industrial Park in Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

- A total of 280,084 people have received unemployment allowances so far this year, and more than 13,600 people were supported with vocational training.The support was offered by the Vietnam Social Security (VSS), in coordination with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA).Expenses for the work totalled 4.3 trillion VND (185.7 million USD) from the unemployment insurance fund.After 10 years of conducting unemployment insurance, more than 12.6 million people across the country have joined the scheme, according to MOLISA.More than six million people received consultancy and jobs.More than 4.6 million people enjoyed unemployment allowances and more than 177,400 people were supported with vocational training.Le Quang Trung, Deputy Director of the Department of Employment under MOLISA, said unemployment insurance was a good measure in case workers met misfortunes related to their jobs.Unemployed people wanting to enjoy the allowance can send their documents to provincial and municipal labour, invalids and social affairs departments, he said.-VNA