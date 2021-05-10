Society Facebooker fined for spreading fake news about COVID-19 in Hanoi The Hanoi Department of Information and Communications has issued an administrative fine on Tran Van Duy from Hoang Mai district, born in 1982, for posting fake news online, department director Nguyen Thanh Liem has said.

Society Vietnam Airlines upgrades pandemic prevention level National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will apply level-2 pandemic prevention standards on all of its domestic flights from May 11.

Society Dien Bien presents aid to armed forces of Lao provinces The Border Guard High Command in the northern border province of Dien Bien on May 10 presented medical equipment and foodstuff worth over 100 million VND (4,360 USD) to the Military High Command and Police of Phongsaly and Luang Prabang provinces of Laos.