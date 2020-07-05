Society Three arrested for illegally sending people abroad The Ngoc Con border guard post in the northern border province of Cao Bang has arrested three men for illegally sending people abroad.

Society Front President sends greetings to Hoa Hao Buddhist followers President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on July 4 extended his best wishes to Hoa Hao Buddhist dignitaries and followers, on the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of the religious sect (1939-2020).

Society Da Nang job festival draws over 1,000 students, labourers More than 1,000 students and residents in the central city of Da Nang flocked to a job festival on July 5 to seek advice and opportunities in both training and employment.

Society District-, commune-level administrative units to be streamlined As many as six administrative units at the district level and 546 units at the communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, according to Vu Dang Minh, chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).