Business Vietjet to reopen HCM City-Hong Kong route next month Vietjet will reopen the route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong (China) with just three-hour long return flights on every Monday and Friday from February 10.

Business China’s FDI inflows to Vietnam to increase: Agriseco Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow from China to Vietnam is expected to rise as China is to reopen its doors and resume flights between the two countries, according to Agribank Securities Company (Agriseco).

Business Vietnam affirms position in international integration Since its World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership in 2007, Vietnam has engaged in more than 500 bilateral and multilateral agreements in various fields, including 7 free trade agreements (FTAs).

Business Work starts on 72.4 mln USD wind power plant in Dak Nong A groundbreaking ceremony for Asia Dak Song 1 wind power plant was held in Nam Binh commune, Dak Song district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 4.