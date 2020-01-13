More than 330 households get electricity in Son La
Son La (VNA) – More than 330 households in four villages of Chieng Hac commune, in the northern mountainous province of Son La were officially provided with electricity on January 12.
It has raised the number of households in the province connected to the grid to 96 percent so far.
To prepare for the supply, every family in the commune purchased equipment and installed electric lines. The most popular electrical appliances are televisions, refrigerators and electric cookers.
Ha Thi Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Chieng Hac commune, said these are the last four villages to get electricity in the commune. Therefore, residents are very happy.
It will help them pump water for their fruit gardens, raise productivity and improve incomes.
The locals could learn agricultural techniques via televisions or radios thanks to the new electricity, she added.
The project to supply electricity in the commune is part of a programme to connect rural areas to the national grid between 2016 and 2020. The project, worth 12 billion VND (519,000 USD), was launched in September 2019.
Deputy Director of the Son La Power Company Tran Duy Trinh said the project received great support from residents in land donations.
This helped speed up the project’s progress so that it was finished before Tet (Lunar New Year)./.
