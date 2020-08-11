More than 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Russia
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese competent agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the Russian side to bring home more than 340 Vietnamese citizens on August 10.
The passengers included children under 18 years old, the elderly, sick people, labourers with expired visas and contracts, stranded tourists and students without accommodation due to school campus closures.
The embassy sent officials to support the citizens at the airport.
All of the passengers underwent health checks and quarantine right upon their entry at Van Don airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their wish and quarantine capacity at home./.