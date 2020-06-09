Society Activities for 59th anniversary of AO disaster discussed The Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) held a conference in Hanoi on June 8 to discuss activities marking the 59th anniversary of Vietnam AO/Dioxin disaster.

Society Experts: Vietnam signing on to ILO’s Convention 105 a significant step Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 105 suits the country’s process of refining its market economy mechanisms and realises the Party and State’s consistent policy of ensuring human rights amid global integration, according to labour experts.

Society Movement to further pool nationwide efforts in poverty elimination The emulation movement that mobilises nationwide efforts to support poor people is set to be enhanced more practically in the time to come so as to help realise the target that no one is left behind in Vietnam.