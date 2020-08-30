Society Authorities bring home 230 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan As many as 230 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Taiwan (China) on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 29.

Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee prosecuted and detained The Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Security Agency on August 28 decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on charges of "appropriating State secret documents" in line with Article 337 of the Criminal Code 2015.

HCM City holds get-together for overseas Vietnamese ahead of National Day The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City held a get-together on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).