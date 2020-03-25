More than 400 bln VND raised for COVID-19 prevention work
More than 400 billion VND (around 17 million USD) have been mobilised for COVID-19 prevention and control work after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called for public support to the fight against COVID-19.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 400 billion VND (around 17 million USD) have been mobilised for COVID-19 prevention and control work after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called for public support to the fight against COVID-19.
As of March 24, the COVID-19 prevention and control fund has collected nearly 340 billion VND from agencies, businesses and individuals and 62 billion VND who contributed via SMS messages through the National Humanitarian Portal 1400, reported the Vietnam Government Portal.
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man said that the contributions of agencies, organisations, businesses and people have manifested the solidarity of all Vietnamese people in struggling against the COVID-19 pandemic.
These contributions will be transferred to the Ministry of Health for purchasing medical equipment, necessities and support COVID-19 patients and those undergoing quarantine.
On March 19, a text message campaign to call for public support for the country’s fight against COVID-19 was launched in Hanoi.
The campaign is taking place from March 19 to June 18, 2020.
Supporters can join the programme by texting “CV n” to 1407, of which “n” is the number of support. Each text message will contribute at least 20,000 VND (0.86 USD) to the fund./.
As of March 24, the COVID-19 prevention and control fund has collected nearly 340 billion VND from agencies, businesses and individuals and 62 billion VND who contributed via SMS messages through the National Humanitarian Portal 1400, reported the Vietnam Government Portal.
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man said that the contributions of agencies, organisations, businesses and people have manifested the solidarity of all Vietnamese people in struggling against the COVID-19 pandemic.
These contributions will be transferred to the Ministry of Health for purchasing medical equipment, necessities and support COVID-19 patients and those undergoing quarantine.
On March 19, a text message campaign to call for public support for the country’s fight against COVID-19 was launched in Hanoi.
The campaign is taking place from March 19 to June 18, 2020.
Supporters can join the programme by texting “CV n” to 1407, of which “n” is the number of support. Each text message will contribute at least 20,000 VND (0.86 USD) to the fund./.