Society President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends events in Thanh Hoa province President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Sam Son city of the central province of Thanh Hoa on August 28 to launch the construction of a monument commemorating people, officials, soldiers and students from the south who gathered in the northern region during the war.

Using machines to cultivate fruits in the country still has limitations and the harvesting stage is done mostly by hand, experts said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked central Quang Nam province to review the location of a project to build a road to Ngoc Linh ginseng development area in Nam Tra My district, which occupies more than 25 hectares of natural forest.