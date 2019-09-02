As many as 50,066 people, including 1,462 foreigners, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi during the National Day holiday which lasts from August 31 to September 2. (Photo: VNA)

As many as 50,066 people, including 1,462 foreigners, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi during the National Day holiday which lasts from August 31 to September 2.The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board has joined hands with relevant agencies in welcoming visitors, who were served free water bottles and bread on National Day (September 2).President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. In the following days, his body was embalmed by Soviet Union experts and a special Vietnamese medical team under a joint agreement between the two governments.President Ho Chi Minh’s embalmed body is placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum, which was modeled after Lenin’s tomb in Moscow.The mausoleum welcomed about 1.2 million visitors in the first half of 2019. It has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.-VNA