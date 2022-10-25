Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The management board of Hon Ba Nature Reserve in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa recently announced that it has discovered a species of mountain turtle which is listed among the wild animals threatened with extinction.



The impressed tortoise, scientifically known as Manouria impressa, is a member of the order Manouria.



This is one of the most beautiful species with yellow-brown shell and skin.



This species, which has been spotted mainly in China and Southeast Asian nations, inhabits in forests in mountainous areas, cracks, humid valleys and under layers of dry leaves that are less than 2,000 meters above sea level. Fallen fruits, grass sprouts, and mushrooms are their main sources of sustenance.

The Hon Ba Nature Reserve’s management board has taken many measures to minimise human impacts on the habitat of wild animals, including this species of turtle./.