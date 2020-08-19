Society Hau Giang looks to expand multifaceted cooperation with RoK The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang is keen to enhance investment cooperation with enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in fields where it possesses strength, including farm produce processing, manufacturing, and the production of agricultural tools.

Society Quang Ngai building homes for households in need The construction of 145 houses for the poor in Tra Thanh commune, Tra Bong district, in the central province of Quang Ngai got underway on August 19.

Society Winners of logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties receive prizes An awards ceremony for the winners of a logo competition to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Indonesia was held in Jakarta on August 19.

Society Over 230 Vietnamese citizens from RoK brought home safely More than 230 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea (RoK) were brought home safe and sound on August 19.