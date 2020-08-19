More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Taiwan
Vietnamese citizens wait for boarding procedures to be handled at the airport in Taiwan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – About 290 Vietnamese citizens in Taiwan (China) were flown home on a flight of Vietnam Airlines on August 19.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, the national flag carrier, and relevant agencies of Taiwan.
Passengers were those with special disadvantages, including the elderly, students under 18, workers with expired labour contracts, pregnant women, ill persons, and stranded tourists.
The Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei sent staff to assist the citizens to handle boarding procedures at the airport.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Upon landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa, those on board received health check-ups and sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.
More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances./.