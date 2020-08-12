More Vietnamese citizens brought home from US
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens from states around the US were flown home safely on August 11.
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens from states around the US were flown home safely on August 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Over 340 Vietnamese citizens from states around the US were flown home safely on August 11.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, US authorities, and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
The Vietnamese Embassy sent members of staff to the airport to provide support.
Disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all passengers and crew were given health checks and quarantined in line with regulations./.