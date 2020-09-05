More Vietnamese citizens brought home safely from Australia, New Zealand
Hanoi (VNA) – Close to 350 Vietnamese citizens were safely flown home from Australia and New Zealand on a repatriation flight on September 4.
The flight was conducted under a joint effort of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, Vietnamese authorities, representative missions of Vietnam in Australia and New Zealand and the two countries' authorities.
The passengers included children aged under 18, the elderly, people with sickness, workers whose visas or labour contracts expired, students with no residences due to dormitory closures and those in extremely difficult circumstances.
Given that travel restrictions continue to be in place in Australia and New Zealand in response to COVID-19, Vietnamese missions in the two countries have worked with local authorities to facilitate travel of Vietnamese expats to pickup points at airports in Sydney and Melbourne (Australia).
Vietnamese diplomats were also sent there to assist the citizens with procedures until they boarded the flight.
Vietnam Airlines has strictly implemented in-flight security and disease preventive measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Upon landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, all the flight crew and passengers were given heath checkups and put into compulsory quarantine in accordance with regulations./.