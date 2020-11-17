More Vietnamese citizens return home from Japan, RoK
A Vietjet Air plane brought nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens back home from Japan on November 16.
Vietnamese citizens must wash hands with sanitizers when entering concentrated quarantine facility (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietjet Air plane brought nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens back home from Japan on November 16.
Also on the day, nearly 240 citizens were repatriated from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on another flight of this carrier.
The passengers included children under 18, pregnant women, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts, students without accommodations and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassies sent staff to the airports to assist the passengers with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Cam Ranh and Da Nang airports.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.