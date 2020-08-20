Society More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Taiwan About 290 Vietnamese citizens in Taiwan (China) were flown home on a flight of Vietnam Airlines on August 19.

Society Work starts on over-215-million-USD bridge in Mekong Delta The Ministry of Transport and the People’s Committees of the Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long and Tien Giang held a ceremony on August 19 to commence the construction of the My Thuan 2 bridge with a total investment of over 5 trillion VND (215.6 million USD).

Society Hau Giang looks to expand multifaceted cooperation with RoK The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang is keen to enhance investment cooperation with enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in fields where it possesses strength, including farm produce processing, manufacturing, and the production of agricultural tools.

Society Quang Ngai building homes for households in need The construction of 145 houses for the poor in Tra Thanh commune, Tra Bong district, in the central province of Quang Ngai got underway on August 19.