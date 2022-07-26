More Vietnamese labourers sent to RoK under Employment Permit System
The Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 26 received 153 Vietnamese labourers under the Employment Permit System (EPS).
Among these labourers, 110 will work in the manufacturing industry, while the others in the fishery sector.
These labourers, aged 21-38, are among 8,000 employees expected to go to the RoK to work this year.
With the new policy on COVID-19 prevention and control, these workers were welcomed and supported by representatives of the Vietnamese Labour Management Board in the RoK and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRD) and then taken to training centres in Yeoju and Incheon cities for COVID-19 testing, and improvement of knowledge about law, culture, occupational safety as well as instructions for signing labour contracts and medical examinations.
According to information from the EPS Office in the RoK, the relevant agencies of the two countries are conducting procedures related to training, depositing and visa issuance for more than 6,000 Vietnamese workers so that they can enter the East Asian country in the remaining months of 2022./.