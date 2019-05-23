An overview of the talks between delegations of the Su That National Political Publishing House and the Lao National Publishing and Book Distribution House (Photo: VNA)

– The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House will help Laos choose 10-15 books on Party and political system building, laws, and socio-economic development issues of Vietnam to translate into Lao language.An agreement to this effect was reached between the Su That National Political Publishing House and the Lao National Publishing and Book Distribution House on May 23 in the central city of Da Nang.Each year, the Lao side will also send 2-3 officials to Vietnam to study Vietnamese.Addressing the signing ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of the Su That National Political Publishing House Pham Chi Thanh said that in 2018, the agency coordinated with the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos to select 15 Vietnamese books about building the political system, reinforcing and strengthening the legal system and experience in socio-economic development to translate into Lao language.Thanh expressed his hope that the Lao National Publishing and Book Distribution House will help strengthen connection with the board for verification of books to be translated into Laos, thus ensuring the progress and quality of the work.Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Lao National Publishing and Book Distribution House Vivanh Chanthakhot thanked the Vietnamese side for building the office, printing factory, warehouse and providing printing equipment for the Lao agency, thus ensuring its stable operation.He said he hopes the Su That National Political Publishing House will continue assisting the Lao National Publishing and Book Distribution House in personnel training, enhancing the capacity of its staff and providing more Vietnamese courses for Lao officials. -VNA