Politics Vietnam maintains close watch on developments in East Sea: official Vietnam’s law enforcement forces at sea are keeping a close eye on developments related to the illegal operations of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, an official has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.​

Politics Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership makes impressive progress: expert The Vietnam-Australia relationship is expected to be elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which demonstrates their high political trust, an expert has said.

Politics UNCLOS Group of Friends agrees to advance multilateralism, int’l cooperation Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, chaired an ambassadorial-level meeting of the 12 founding countries of the Group of Friends on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in New York on May 31 to review their past activities and launch future tasks.