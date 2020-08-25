More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: White book
The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signaling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.
According to the e-Commerce White Book which the Ministry of Industry and Trade published recently, the percentage of surveyed participants booking a ride via ride-haling platforms on their mobile devices rose to 83 percent in 2019 from 45 percent a year ago.
Respondents said that ride-haling services were fast, convenient and safe as drivers’ information was clear while there were a lot of promotions which made the fees reasonable.
The survey also found that a majority of Vietnamese had demand for participating in sharing economy business models./.