According to the e-Commerce White Book which the Ministry of Industry and Trade published recently, the percentage of surveyed participants booking a ride via ride-haling platforms on their mobile devices rose to 83 percent in 2019 from 45 percent a year ago.



Respondents said that ride-haling services were fast, convenient and safe as drivers’ information was clear while there were a lot of promotions which made the fees reasonable.



The survey also found that a majority of Vietnamese had demand for participating in sharing economy business models./.

VNA