Memorial and burial services for the remains of 22 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime are held in the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Duc Co district (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) - The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on May 25 held memorial and burial services at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Duc Co district for the remains of 22 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime.



The remains were searched and repatriated by Team K52 under the Gia Lai Military High Command and the Military Regions 1 and 4 of the Royal Cambodian Army in the 2022-2023 dry season.



Delegates respectfully offered flowers and incense to express their great gratitude to martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the peace of both nations and international missions.





The remains of volunteer soldiers are reburied (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich said the nation will continue to preserve and nurture the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.



The search and repatriation of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who died in Cambodia started in 2000.



Established in 2001, Team K52, with assistance from the Royal Cambodian Army, has so far found and reburied the remains of 1,468 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers from Cambodia./.