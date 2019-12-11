Business Vietnam facilitates trade with Russian firms: Deputy PM The Vietnamese Government always endorses and creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Russian enterprises to boost cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on December 11.

Business ADB raises growth forecasts for Vietnam in 2019 and 2020 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised up its growth forecasts for Vietnam from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent for 2019 and from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent for 2020 while trimming its predictions in developing Asia as growth in China and India is weighed down by both external and domestic factors.

Business Rubber exports top 2 billion USD in 11 months Vietnam earned 2.02 billion USD from exporting 1.5 million tonnes of rubber between January and November, rising 7.6 percent in value and 8.1 percent in volume year on year.