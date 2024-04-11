☀️ Morning digest April 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 received leaders of major Chinese corporations and businesses in Shanghai city within the framework of his official visit to China.
Meeting with Wang Cheng - Director and Chief Operating Officer of TCL Technology Group Corp, Hue appreciated the group’s investment results in Vietnam, especially its idea of establishing TCL's supply chain in Vietnam. Regarding the group’s proposal on facilitating visa issuance, the Vietnamese leader said he will pay attention to the issue and informed about Vietnam's new visa policy from August 2023 that allows visitors from some countries to enjoy visa exemption from 15 days to 45 days and extend the e-visa from 30 days to 90 days, valid for multiple entries. Read full story
- Vietnam and Brazil boast great potential to boost their economic and trade ties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira in Hanoi on April 10.
The PM asked the FM to convey regards and invitation to visit Vietnam from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to President of the Workers' Party of Brazil and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Read full story
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) on April 10 receives Politburo member of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shanghai Party Committee Chen Jining in Shanghai. (Photo: VNA)- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 received Politburo member of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shanghai Party Committee Chen Jining in Shanghai within the framework of his official visit to China.
Speaking at the reception, Hue affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of strengthening the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with China. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for visiting Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, in Hanoi on April 10.
The PM said Archbishop Gallagher’s Vietnam visit, the first by a Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, especially after the adoption of the Status of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam, is significant to the Vietnamese Catholic community, contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two sides. Read full story
- Major Chinese media including Xinhua, the Communist Party of China ( CPC)’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily, Global Times, the China Central Television (CCTV) have simultaneously reported activities of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing.
During his stay in Beijing from April 7-12, Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, held talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji, and met with Wang Huning, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 attended a policy and law forum in Shanghai, which was set to promote investment and trade ties between Vietnam and China, as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.
The event saw the attendance of Vietnamese and Chinese officials and about 400 representatives from the businesses communities of the two countries. Read full story
- Vietnam always attaches great importance to the role of the East - West Economic Corridor (EWEC) and the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, and prioritises the allocation of resources to promote cooperation in the area, Nguyen Van Trung, Vietnamese Consul General in Pakse, Champasak province of Laos, said at a trade, investment and tourism promotion forum in the Lao locality on April 10.
Trung noted that over the years, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand have conducted many joint cooperation programmes to boost the development of the East - West Economic Corridor and the CLV Development Triangle Area. Read full story
- Secretary of the Lao Cai provincial Party Committee Dang Xuan Phong received a delegation of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam led by Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo in Lao Cai city on April 10.
At the reception, Phong briefed the Chinese Ambassador and his entourage about the province’s socio-economic development and expressed his delight at results of the Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation. Read full story
- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation with Chinese partners, with a total value of nearly 450 million USD, within the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to China from April 7-12.
Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist, one of Vietnam’s leading travel agents, inked an MoU on cooperation in the fields of aviation and tourism with China’s Shanghai Boxi, and Beijing Cosmos Travel International Co., Ltd. Read full story
Hue emerges as the most affordable destination for travellers. (Photo: VNA)
- Hue emerges as the most affordable destination for travellers in Vietnam in April and May, according to the online travel platform Agoda.
As Asian holidaymakers eagerly anticipate upcoming vacations, Agoda has revealed destinations with the most competitively priced accommodations in the region./. Read full story