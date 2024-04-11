Politics Top legislator receives Shanghai Party chief National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 received Politburo member of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shanghai Party Committee Chen Jining in Shanghai within the framework of his official visit to China.

Politics Vietnam - China trade promoted Secretary of the Lao Cai provincial Party Committee Dang Xuan Phong received a delegation of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam led by Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo in Lao Cai city on April 10.

Politics Chinese media spotlights Vietnamese top legislator’s China visit Major Chinese media including Xinhua, the Communist Party of China ( CPC)’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily, Global Times, the China Central Television (CCTV) have simultaneously reported activities of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing.

Politics Vietnam, Brazil attach importance to bilateral ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira reiterated the significance of the Vietnam-Brazil relationship in the foreign relations of each country at their talks in Hanoi on April 10.