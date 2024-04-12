Politics UN Secretary General impressed by Vietnam’s economic growth United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his impression of Vietnam's economic growth, at a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on April 11 in New York.

Politics Vietnam urges Cambodia to share information on canal project Vietnam is highly interested in the Funan Techo canal project and asks Cambodia to work closely with Vietnam and the International Mekong River Commission to share information and assess the impact of the project on the water resources and ecological environment of the Mekong Delta to ensure the harmonious interests of riparian countries and residents in the area.

Politics PM hosts new Bulgarian ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam, Pavlin Todorov, in Hanoi on April 11, affirming Vietnam’s appreciation of and wishes to enhance the two nations’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, Russia discuss ways to foster cultural cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi discussed bilateral cultural cooperation with Special Envoy of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy and Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third Asian Department Vadim Bublikov in Moscow on April 11.