☀️ Morning digest April 12
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 11 for outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam, Pavlin Todorov, in Hanoi on April 11, affirming Vietnam’s appreciation of and wishes to enhance the two nations’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation.
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Wang Ning, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the provincial People's Congress, in Kunming city on April 11, as part of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to China.
- Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun co-chaired activities within the eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange which opened in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province on April 11.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as part of his official visit to Thailand from April 10-12, where he is also co-chairing the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara co-chaired the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Bangkok on April 11, as part of the former’s official visit to Thailand from April 10-12.
- Relations between Vietnam and the Vatican have seen many positive developments, thanks to high-level visits and interactions between their leaders, negotiations of the Vietnam-Vatican Joint Working Group, and particularly the elevation of their relationship to the level of Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam since July 2023, according to Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.
At the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on April 11, Viet noted that Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, visited Vietnam from April 9 to 11. Read full story
- The report of the United Nations (UN) agencies in Vietnam under the 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism contains many inaccurate and unverified contents, along with many assessments that are unobjective, unbalanced, and do not accurately and fully reflect the situation, efforts and achievements of Vietnam in protecting and promoting human rights, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.
At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 11, Viet expressed disappointment at the report despite the UN agencies’ full presence in Vietnam and their long and comprehensive cooperation with various Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities. Read full story
- Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, was sentenced to death at the first-instance trial in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11.
Lan was sentenced to death for "embezzlement", 20 years behind bar for "giving bribes" under the 2015 Penal Code, and another 20 years for "violating regulations on banking operations and other activities related to banking activities" under the 1999 Penal Code. The cumulative sentence is the death penalty./. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 11 for outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio. (Photo: VNA)Both sides expressed their delight at the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of Vietnam-Japan ties during the ambassador’s tenure in Vietnam. Japan has remained one of Vietnam's top economic partners, being the leading ODA provider, the second largest investor and labour partner, the third biggest tourism partner, and the fourth largest trade partner. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam, Pavlin Todorov, in Hanoi on April 11, affirming Vietnam’s appreciation of and wishes to enhance the two nations’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam, Pavlin Todorov, at their meeting in Hanoi on April 11. (Photo: VNA)The Government leader suggested that Bulgaria call on the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and advocate the removal of the European Commission's "yellow card" warning imposed on Vietnam regarding illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Wang Ning, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the provincial People's Congress, in Kunming city on April 11, as part of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to China.
Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee Wang Ning (R) welcomes NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)Hue and Wang expressed their delight at and positively evaluated the development of relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time. Read full story
- Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun co-chaired activities within the eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange which opened in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province on April 11.
Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (L) and his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun at the welcome ceremony held for the latter. (Photo: VNA)The ministers painted border marker No. 102, planted a friendship tree at the Lao Cai International Border Gate, and attended the inauguration ceremony for a Vietnam-China friendship cultural house in Ban Phiet commune, Bao Thang district. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as part of his official visit to Thailand from April 10-12, where he is also co-chairing the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (centre, left) and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at their meeting in Bangkok. (Photo: VNA)Son congratulated Thailand on the achievements it has made during the post-COVID-19 recovery period, believing that the country will continue reaping further successes in building itself into a prosperous nation that plays an active role in the region and the world. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara co-chaired the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Bangkok on April 11, as part of the former’s official visit to Thailand from April 10-12.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (L) and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara at the joint press conference after the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Bangkok on April 11. (Photo: VNA)The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation over the past time, set forth directions to deepen collaboration in all spheres and discussed preparations for the upcoming official visit to Vietnam by the Thai Prime Minister as guest of PM Pham Minh Chinh, during which the two PM will co-chair the 4th joint cabinet meeting. Read full story
- Relations between Vietnam and the Vatican have seen many positive developments, thanks to high-level visits and interactions between their leaders, negotiations of the Vietnam-Vatican Joint Working Group, and particularly the elevation of their relationship to the level of Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam since July 2023, according to Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.
At the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on April 11, Viet noted that Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, visited Vietnam from April 9 to 11. Read full story
- The report of the United Nations (UN) agencies in Vietnam under the 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism contains many inaccurate and unverified contents, along with many assessments that are unobjective, unbalanced, and do not accurately and fully reflect the situation, efforts and achievements of Vietnam in protecting and promoting human rights, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.
At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 11, Viet expressed disappointment at the report despite the UN agencies’ full presence in Vietnam and their long and comprehensive cooperation with various Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities. Read full story
- Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, was sentenced to death at the first-instance trial in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11.
Lan was sentenced to death for "embezzlement", 20 years behind bar for "giving bribes" under the 2015 Penal Code, and another 20 years for "violating regulations on banking operations and other activities related to banking activities" under the 1999 Penal Code. The cumulative sentence is the death penalty./. Read full story