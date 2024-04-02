☀️ Morning digest April 2
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with ministries, agencies, localities and units on April 1 to review the progress of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line linking Quang Trach in the central province of Quang Binh and Pho Noi in the northern province of Hung Yen.
The nearly 519km-long line has investment capital of over 22.35 trillion VND (929 million USD), comprising four sections, including Quang Trach - Quynh Luu, Quynh Luu - Thanh Hoa, Thanh Hoa - Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant, and Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant - Pho Noi. Read full story
- The ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024) will take place in Hanoi on April 23, with over 200 delegates taking part, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet told an international press conference in Hanoi on April 1.
As one of the foremost multilateral diplomatic events hosted by Vietnam this year, the AFF 2024 initiative was announced by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia in September 2023. Read full story
- Chairman of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, at 4.8 billion USD, moved 252 places to rank 678th in the Hurun Global Rich List 2024.
According to the Shanghai-based Research Institute’s list, other Vietnamese billionaires also moved up the rankings, including Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh (up 833 places to 1,787th with 2 billion USD), Chairman of steel maker Hoa Phat Tran Dinh Long (up 466 places to 1,855th with 1.9 billion USD), budget carrier Vietjet’s CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (up 153 places to 2,038th with 1.7 billion USD), and Chairman of Truong Hai Auto Tran Ba Duong (up 47 places to 2,573rd with 1.3 billion USD). Read full story
- Vietnam’s Q1 growth was at the highest level since 2020 despite global economic turmoil, reported The Business Times of Singapore.
The article cited the General Statistics Office (GSO)’s report on March 29 as saying that Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.66% year on year in the first quarter, with export growth returning to a double-digit rate. This expansion was greater than those recorded in the same period in the previous four years, but slower than the 6.72% rise in the preceding quarter. Read full story
- Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai is leading a high-level delegation on a working visit to Japan from March 31 to April 3.
The visit is taking place at a time when the Vietnam - Japan relations are growing fruitfully with the latest milestone being the upgrade of the ties to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” last November. Read full story
- The Institute of Oceanography, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, on April 1 organised training on technology transfer and improvement of monitoring capacity over coral reefs in Vietnam.
Specifically, Australia will support the use of world-class ReefScan technology (a blockchain discovery tool) to help Vietnam monitor and protect coral reefs against the impacts of climate change. This is a programme announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in March and also reflected in the Joint Statement on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of the two countries. Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- A series of cultural, sport and tourism events will be held from April 9 – 18 in the northern province of Phu Tho to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation.
Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Dac Thuy said a plan for organising the events has been built by the local authorities. Read full story
- Nearly 36,200 job seekers in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of this year are well educated and possess prior training, accounting for 97.21% of the total number, according to the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (Falmi) on April 1.
Among those seeking jobs, university graduates or those with higher degrees dominated, with 23,242 individuals (62.42%). College graduates followed closely with over 4,700 (12.68%). Unskilled workers comprised a much smaller portion, with just over 1,000 job seekers (2.79%)./. Read full story