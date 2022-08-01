☀️ Morning digest August 1
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam and boost connectivity with local firms so that Vietnam can soon become a hub in regional and global value chains.
PM Pham Minh Chinh greets representatives of the RoK's associations and businesses at the dialogue in Hanoi on July 30. (Photo: VNA)He made the appeal while addressing a dialogue with the RoK’s Ambassador Park Noh-wan and representatives of Korean associations and businesses in Hanoi on July 30.Read full story
- A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for National Defence and Security paid a working visit to the United States and the United Nations from July 26 to 30.
The delegation, led by Chairman of the committee Maj. Gen. Le Tan Toi, held talks with Chairman Adam Smith and Ranking Member Mike Rogers of the US House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee. Read full story
- The Embassy of Vietnam in Germany on July 29 announced that it is ready to issue a confirmation in German about the place of birth for Vietnamese citizens using new-style passports, in case they need it to present to German authorities.
Vietnam's new passports, which have been issued since July 1, have been temporarily not recognised by Germany as they lack the information of one's place of birth. Vietnamese and German authorities are actively working to tackle the problem. Read full story
- A strategy for developing agricultural mechanisation and agro-forestry-fishery processing has been approved, aiming to turn Vietnam into one of the top 10 agricultural processing centres in the world by 2030.
A pineapple processing plant (Photo: VNA)The strategy, signed off by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, looks to develop modern, efficient and sustainable agricultural processing to meet the demands and standards of the global market. Read full story
- Vietnam hopes 100% of new buses will use electricity or green energy from 2025, which is part of the transport sector’s action plan on green energy transition to reduce carbon and methane emissions.
The action plan, approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, also targets that from 2030, at least half of all vehicles and all new taxis will be powered by electricity or green energy. By 2050, 100% of buses and taxis will use these types of energy. Read full story
- Vietnam Airlines will deploy online check-in service for passengers departing from Sydney and Melbourne airports in Australia starting August 1.
To ensure compliance with the National Identity Proofing Guidelines of Australia, passengers who successfully check in online with or without checked baggage still need to go to the online check-in counter to verify their boarding pass and identity documents. Read full story
- The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has announced that its members sold 25,159 vehicles in June, down 42% from May ending three consecutive months of gains.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Businesses attributed the decrease to the global semiconductor crisis and the lack of chips, as well as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- Vietnam's import-export value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached 58.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Revenue of these exports was estimated at 32.3 billion USD, up 12.2% year-on-year, while imports was estimated at 26 billion USD, up 1.6%. Read full story
- The ASEAN Para Games (APG) raised its curtain on July 30 with a vibrant opening ceremony that included a spectacular fireworks display and exciting cultural and musical performances in Surakarta City, Indonesia.
The Games were officially opened by Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, paving the way for an exciting seven days of action until the closing ceremony on August 6./. Read full story