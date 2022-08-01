Politics Vietnam looks to strengthen defence, security ties with US, UN A delegation of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defence and Security paid a working visit to the United States and the United Nations from July 26 to 30.

Politics Top legislator hosts special advisor to Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue held a reception for visiting Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) in Hanoi on July 29 afternoon.

Politics Top legislator works with Law Building Research Institute National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh had a meeting with leaders of the Law Building Research Institute in Hanoi on July 29 to gather their ideas on the implementation of the NA's law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and the adjustments to the programme in 2022 as well as a number of bills that will be debated at the NA's fourth session.