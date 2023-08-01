Politics PM orders efforts to issue sub-law documents Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a document ordering drastic measures to ensure the prompt issuance of documents detailing the implementation of laws and resolutions adopted by the National Assembly (NA).

Politics Vietnam wants to learn UK's experience in renewable energy development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart in Hanoi on July 31.

Politics HCM City workshop talks amended Land Law Scientists, experts, lecturers and researchers gave opinions on the Land Law (amended) at a workshop jointly held by the National Assembly’s Economic Committee and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.

Videos Last victim’s body in Lam Dong landslide discovered The last body of the four victims killed in the July 30 landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, was found at noon on July 31, local authorities reported.