☀️ Morning digest August 1
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The book on the military policy and defence strategy of Vietnam in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong reflects his consistent thought about the leadership and directions over the national safeguarding, many experts, researchers and Party members have shared the view.
The recently released book, with its title translated as “Some issues about the military policy, national defence strategy during the cause of building and defending the socialist Vietnam Fatherland in the new period”, comprises 39 articles, speeches, and interviews of General Secretary Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission. Read full story
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) and UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart at their meeting in Hanoi on July 31.(Photo: VNA)- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart in Hanoi on July 31.
Appreciating the UK Government's actions and Stuart's efforts in carrying out the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), Ha urged the UK share its methods for implementing rooftop solar policies; and introduce businesses that have successfully invested in projects to develop wind and solar power, smart grid, green hydrogen, green ammonia, and large-scale energy storage systems. He also welcomed the UK’s sharing of its experience in developing policies and criteria for selecting investors to ensure the best overall interests. Read full story
- The Government Office on July 31 issued a notice on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s opinions at a recent conference reviewing the performance of the banking sector in the first half of this year, and setting forth tasks for the remaining months.
According to the document, the PM commended the banking sector for its efforts and achievements over the past time, contributing to maintaining the macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, promoting growth and ensuring major economic balances. Read full story
- Scientists, experts, lecturers and researchers gave opinions on the Land Law (amended) at a workshop jointly held by the National Assembly’s Economic Committee and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.
Nguyen Tao, deputy head of Lam Dong province’s delegation of NA deputies suggested an exclusive chapter in the law for ethnic minority groups in order to institutionalise the Party’s and the State’s ethnic policies in this field. Read full story
- The 2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN), a leading science and technology event in Vietnam, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21-22.
With the theme on empowering lives, the event is directed by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and organised by the VnExpress online newspaper to promote the application of AI in daily life. Additionally, it aims to connect businesses with government agencies regarding support policies for AI development in Vietnam. Read full story
Venerable Thich Phap Nhan, the head of the Pho Da Pagoda in Berlin, together with other dignitaries, Buddhists monks, nuns and followers from the Phuc Lam, Tue Quang, and Dong Tam pagodas, conducted the prayer ceremony with Buddhist rituals. Read full story
- Vietnam will not give up its efforts in their third and also final group match at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 against the current runners-up, the Netherlands on August 1 in New Zealand, head coach Mai Duc Chung told a press conference on July 31.
Chung acknowledged that this match is not simple because the Netherlands want to win big to advance to the next round./. Read full story