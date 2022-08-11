☀️ Morning digest August 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 10 for Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane.
The Party leader congratulated Laos on its comprehensive achievements, with active contributions made by the capital Vientiane. Read full story
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Ambassador of Israel Yaron Mayer (Photo: VNA)- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received in Hanoi on August 10 Ambassador of Kuwait Yousef Ashour Al-sabbagh and Ambassador of Israel Yaron Mayer, who came to present their credentials.
At his meeting with Ambassador Al-sabbagh, President Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to enhance the traditional friendship with Kuwait, one of the leading economic partners of Vietnam in the Middle East. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA), including the NA Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs, stands ready to share experience regarding supervision activities of People’s Councils, the Vietnamese top legislator told a Lao official in Hanoi on August 10.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane. Read full story
- Vietnamese and Lao authorities and businesses exchanged information about investment policies in Hanoi and Vientiane, and sought cooperation opportunities at an investment, trade and tourism conference on August 10.
The Hanoi event saw the participation of Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, and Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane.Read full story
- Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Ambassador of Norway Grete Lochen in Hanoi on August 10 in recognition of her contributions to Vietnam’s natural resources and environment sector.
The Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam has been a regular partner of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the ambassador has always supported Vietnam in the fields of natural resources, environment and climate change, especially in attracting Norwegian investment in Vietnam, Ha said. Read full story
- UNESCO and The Coca Cola Foundation launched a project themed “Youth Initiative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic 2022” at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 10 in response to World Youth Day (August 12).
The project is being implemented within the framework of the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” project launched in 2020. Lasting from August this year to July 2023, it aims to support and empower young people as key change makers for the sustainable future of the seas. Read full story
- Vietnam’s coal imports are forecast to rise to meet domestic production demand, according to a draft strategy for developing the coal industry in Vietnam recently introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Accordingly, Vietnam will import about 50-83 million tonnes of coal per year during the period from 2025 to 2035, with the volume gradually falling to about 32-35 million tonnes by 2045. Read full story
- In response to impacts of storm Mulan in the Gulf of Tokin, Vietnamese airlines have adjusted operation plans of flights to and from some affected airports from August 11.
Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines will cancel two flights between the northern port city of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City. It will also delay flights between Hai Phong and a series of localities – Buon Me Thuot, Cam Ranh, Da Lat and HCM City – on August 11./.Read full story