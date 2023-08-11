Politics Ninh Binh leader hosts Lao guests Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan had a working session on August 10 with a delegation of Laos’s Alunmay Magazine led by Vilavone Phanthavong, deputy head of the Commission for Popularisation and Education of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai localities boost economic collaboration Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on August 10 met a Thai business delegation headed by Danai Sunantharod, Vice Governor of Phuket province, who are on a working trip in the locality.

Politics NA leader visits Iran House of Innovation and Technology National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Iran House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) in Tehran on August 9, as part of his ongoing visit to the Middle-East country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.