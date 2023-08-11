☀️ Morning digest August 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 10 asked ministries, agencies, and localities to prepare plans to exploit the new development space created by major highways and roads when he chaired a meeting of the State steering committee for national key transport projects.
Speaking at the meeting, Chinh who is also head of the committee, said that in the coming time, the key task for ministries, agencies, and localities is to continue taking drastic measures to solve difficulties and problems so as to speed up the pace of the key projects.Read full text
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang requested localities to make strategic and focused investments under the three national target programmes for greater efficiency while chairing a teleconference with 14 northern mid-land and mountainous provinces in Yen Bai province on August 10.
The Deputy PM, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for National Target Programmes, said localities should strive to fully disburse the funding transferred from 2022 to 2023 and at least 90% of the 2023 budget.Read full text
– Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has asked localities to closely control the entry and exit of fishing vessels at ports, and prevent unqualified fishing vessels from exploitation activities, thus making thorough preparations for the fourth on-site inspection by the European Commission (EC) in this October.
They were also urged to raise public awareness of regulations on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, especially among fishermen and officials at the grassroots level.Read full text
- The steering committee for combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang held a conference on August 10 to review the fight against IUU in seven months of this year and launch future tasks.
At the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Trong affirmed local determination to effectively combat IUU while providing timely and full information and materials to fix shortcomings as recommended by the European Commission.Read full text
– The World Bank forecasts that Vietnam’s economy will grow 4.7% in 2023, and accelerate to 5.5% in 2024 and 6.0% in 2025.
The bank made the prediction in its latest economic update entitled “Making Public Investment Work for Growth” released on August 10. Read full text
- Multiple activities were held on August 10 at the general hospital of the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, the first stop of the US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23).
They included voluntary blood donation, a medical exhibition, medical examination and treatment, and drug supply, benefiting hundreds of residents.Read full text
– As many as 64 paintings and sculptures by Vietnamese and Indonesian artists are being on display at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association.
On display are mostly paintings in various materials and styles such as impressionism, abstract and realism.Read full text/.