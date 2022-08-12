☀️ Morning digest August 12
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
– The 14th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on August 11 after two and a half days of sitting. NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the meeting had completed all tasks as scheduled. Read full story
– Standing members of the steering committee in charge of a project to draft a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045, held a meeting with the Central Theoretical Council in Hanoi on August 11.
Members of the council showed their support for the draft strategy, which they said has been prepared in a methodological, democratic and scientific manner that guarantees the Party’s comprehensive and absolute leadership, firmly maintains the socialist orientation, and doesn’t include loopholes for hostile forces to take advantage of to sabotage the Party, State or regime. Read full story
– Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has stated that Vietnam is closely keeping a close watch on the situation in the Taiwan Strait. At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on August 11, Hang affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on the Taiwanese issue, which, she said, has been clearly reflected in common documents reached during high-level visits by Vietnamese and Chinese leaders. Read full story
– The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 18th session in Hanoi from August 10 – 11 to discuss wrongdoings by several Party bodies and impose disciplinary measures against the officials involved. Read full story
– The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working with domestic ministries, agencies and foreign partners to facilitate travel of Vietnamese and foreign citizens, said Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on August 11, Hang said amid the complicated and uncertain developments of the COVID-19 pandemic with new, more virulent and transmissible variants as well as the emergence of new epidemics like monkeypox, several countries are yet to open their doors and continue limiting travel, some of which are major tourism markets of Vietnam. Read full story
– A Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Vietnam and all UN resident and non-resident agencies in Vietnam for the 2022-2026 period was signed in Hanoi on August 11.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, as assigned by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis, signed the document. Read full story
- Major groups and countries worldwide want to invest in the central city of Da Nang as the COVID-19 pandemic has been under control, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, who is also Chairman of the National Border Committee, said on August 11.
This provides an opportunity for the city to seek important partners, establish in-depth relations, promote economic and cultural development, and strengthen international cooperation in personnel training and equipment supplies, Vu told Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang during their working session in Da Nang.Read full story
– The Vietnamese Consulate General and Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) are introducing a variety of Vietnamese specialties at the Hong Kong Food Expo from August 11-15.
As one of the most important events of Hong Kong's food and beverage sector, the expo was organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and drew exhibitors from Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and Southeast Asian countries.Read full story/.
