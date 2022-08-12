Politics Steering committee meets theoretical council to discuss law-governed state Standing members of the steering committee in charge of a project to draft a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045, held a meeting with the Central Theoretical Council in Hanoi on August 11.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 14th meeting wraps up The 14th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on August 11 after two and a half days of sitting.

Politics Finland suspends recognition of Vietnam's new passports Finland on August 11 became the third country to reject Vietnam’s new-style passports, following similar moves of Germany and the Czech Republic.