Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked localities to stabilise daily activities of households in landslide areas and ensure safety for them and major infrastructure facilities while working with representatives from ministries, agencies and provinces in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on August 11.

The working session took place after the Government leader made a field trip to landslide sites in the Mekong Delta provinces of Ca Mau, Soc Trang and Bac Lieu earlier the same day.Read full text



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to several agricultural production facilities and transport projects in Dong Thap as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta province on August 13.

The PM visited a rice mill factory of the Vietnam Rice Company Limited (VINARICE) at the Truong Xuan Industrial Cluster in Thap Muoi district, which has a played a role in building the rice value chain.Read full text



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visits to Indonesia and Iran, and attendance in the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) from August 4 to 10 have reaped successful results.

Bui Van Cuong, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office, said the Vietnamese delegation, led by Chairman Hue, made substantive contributions to AIPA-44, held in Indonesia, helping promote cooperation among member parliaments.

Meanwhile, the official visits to Indonesia and Iran were new milestones in Vietnam’s relations with the two countries.Read full text



-A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Lam Thanh, paid a working visit to Brazil from August 7-10.

While in Brasilia, the delegation had working sessions with President of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Marcio Honaiser; President of the Commission on Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Luizianne Lins; and Secretary for International Relations of the Federal District Government Paco Brito. They also met with some officials of Sao Paulo during their stay there.Read full text



-PV GAS Corporation and its subsidiary PV GAS LPG JSC have signed a cooperation agreement with Japan Cooperation Centre Petroleum (JCCP) on improving the management capacity of LPG cylinders distribution by barcode in Vietnam.

The signing marked an important step in strengthening cooperation between PV GAS and its partners to improve the company’s management capacity and advance its position in the LPG market.Read full text



-A Vietnam-Japan festival took place in Hanoi on August 12, featuring a myriad of exciting activities to celebrate the five-decade diplomatic relations between the countries (September 21, 1973-2023).

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association’s municipal chapter Dao Viet Long stressed the bilateral relationship has seen significant leaps in development, serving as the foundation for its even more vibrant future growth and for the extension of its regional and global reach, bringing mutual benefits to both sides.Read full text



-The 37th World Flower Council Summit is scheduled to take place in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, from September 8 - 12, marking the first event to be held in Vietnam.

Themed “Vietnam-Blooming with timeless charm”, the event is expected to see more than 500 delegates who are famous designers, experts, flower arrangement artists, and scientists from more than 20 countries around the world.Read full text



-The Department of Culture and Sports of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, and the Swami Vivekananda culture centre at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam co-organised a Vietnam - India art exchange programme in Lao Cai city on August 12.

The event aims to cultivate and strengthen the traditional relationship between the two countries in general, as well as promote friendship between Lao Cai province and India through cultural and artistic, and tourism activities.Read full text



-The Cuc Phuong National Park, a famous tourist destination in the northern province of Ninh Bình, has been named “Asia’s Leading National Park” by the World Travel Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

The national park has surpassed many major rivals like Chitwan National Park in Nepal, Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park in Japan and Kinabalu National Park in Malaysia to win the prestigious title.Read full text/.