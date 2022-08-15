Politics Sympathy offered to France over serious forest fire President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 sent messages of sympathy to their respective French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Élisabeth Borne over the huge losses in assets and natural resources caused by recent forest fires in France. ​

Politics UN ready to support Vietnam in responding to new challenges: Coordinator Through the Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Vietnam and all UN resident and non-resident agencies in Vietnam, the UN hopes to show that it is ready and poised to serve the ever changing needs of the Vietnamese Government, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis told Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam beefs up ties with Germany’s Saxony state There remains great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany’s Saxony state, especially in vocational training, recruitment of Vietnamese skilled workers, green and renewable energy development, climate change response and tourism, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh told Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer.