☀️ Morning digest August 15
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 14 attended a conference reviewing the 30-year cooperation between the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board and the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (VILAR) in preserving the corpse of the late Vietnamese leader.
In 1992, when the agreement between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union became invalid, with permission by the Vietnamese and Russian Governments, the Mausoleum Management Board and VILAR switched to direct cooperation in preserving the corpse of the President.Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 asked relevant ministries and sectors to uphold their responsibilities in solving difficulties and problems arising at the Ha Bac Fertiliser Plant under the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), whose expansion was completed seven years ago.
During his inspection tour of the plant in the northern province of Bac Giang, PM Chinh requested greater efforts to complete the restructuring of the plant in August this year under the instruction of the Government. Read full story
– All four students in the Vietnamese team have brought home a medal at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2022) hosted by Indonesia. Tran Xuan Bach, a 11th grader at the HUS High School for Gifted Students, Vietnam National University, won a gold medal at the competition.Read full story
- Partial human remains recovered from Bismark House Mill in the UK have been identified, through fingerprint analysis, as Nguyen Van Uoc, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, citing an announcement on August 12 by Greater Manchester Police (GMP). Uoc was one of four Vietnamese nationals who were reported missing to the police earlier and may have been inside the mill during a fire on May 7, 2022. The three others are Chu Van Cuong, Nguyen Van Duong, and Le Thanh Nam. Read full story
– The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has begun working on the annual 2022 foreign direct investment (FDI) report. VAFIE Chairman Nguyen Mai said the first report in 2021 was highly evaluated, and now VAFIE is compiling the 2022 version, which will focus on green growth and economic structure.Read full story
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held the ASEAN Family Day 2022 on August 13 on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the bloc and 27 years of Vietnam's membership in the group.
Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc highlighted ASEAN's achievements after more than half a century, saying that the bloc plays an important role in peace, stability and security in the region, and is a reliable partner for countries and organisations in the region and around the world. Read full story
– Through the Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Vietnam and all UN resident and non-resident agencies in Vietnam, the UN hopes to show that it is ready and poised to serve the ever changing needs of the Vietnamese Government, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis told Vietnam News Agency. The CF for the 2022-2026 period was signed by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, as assigned by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Tamesis in Hanoi on August 11. Read full story
– Doctors of the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 of Vietnam in South Sudan have provided free health checkups to locals and supported the Bentiu General Hospital in overcoming consequences of flooding. Recently, heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in South Sudan, forcing many people to evacuate and causing the outbreaks of many diseases.Read full story/.