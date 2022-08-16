☀️ Morning digest August 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Qatar step up investment cooperation with Vietnam in infrastructure development, oil, renewable energy, green technology and digital transformation while hosting visiting Qatari Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on August 15.
Qatari Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani pays a courtesy call to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 15. (Photo: VNA)PM Chinh highly spoke of the progress the two countries have made in their multifaceted partnership and active mutual support at multilateral forums. Congratulating Qatar on the signing of the instrument of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) of ASEAN, the PM said Vietnam backs a close, effective and comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and Qatar.Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with visiting Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Hanoi on August 15.
Expressing their delight at the recent progress in the Vietnam - Qatar friendship and cooperation, the two officials held that there remains much room for their countries to further strengthen cooperation, especially in politics - diplomacy, economy, energy, tourism, and labour. Read full story
- Germany will temporarily recognise Vietnam’s new passport version with information about holders' place of birth added in the appendix, according to a diplomatic note the German Federal Foreign Office sent to the Vietnamese Embassy on August 15.
The new Vietnamese passports with a navy blue cover (Source: Government Portal)That also means Germany will grant visas on the new passports supplemented with birthplace information and allow their holders to enter this country. Read full story
- Vietnam and India are the most promising markets for long-term investment as the two countries have responded well to global challenges and uncertainties thanks to their fast-growing economies, according to Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM) Public Company Limited of Thailand.
CEO of KTAM Chavinda Hanratanakool said although the global economy remains volatile as a result of the tense political situation, there were signs that inflation had begun to slow down after several central banks took steps to ease inflationary pressures. Read full story
- The open market operations (OMO) have been more stable this month after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reduced its intervention in the market.
According to Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI)’s research division, the OMO had seen strong fluctuations last month when the SBV consecutively injected a large amount of Vietnamese dong totalling 46 trillion VND through bill issues. Read full story
- The Tan Thuan CMC Data Centre, considered the most modern and safest data centre and cloud computing infrastructure facility in Vietnam, officially opened on August 15.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) and other delegates cut the ribbon to open the Tan Thuan CMC Data Centre on August 15. (Photo: VNA)With investment of 1.5 trillion VND (64 million USD) from the CMC technology group, the centre covers 13,000 sq.m. at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City. It was designed by B-Barcelona of Singapore and meets strict international standards for a modern data centre./. Read full story